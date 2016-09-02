On this day in 1789, George Washington signed into law the act that created the Treasury Department. The move became crucial to America’s survival, but it also created a constitutional debate about federal powers that remains with us today.
The Founders knew that government under the new Constitution had to stabilize the shaky financial foundations of a new nation that struggled with debts incurred during and after the break from Great Britain. In July 1789, Congress approved a bill establishing a Treasury Department and sent it to President George Washington for consideration.
Hamilton's Treasury Department and a Great Constitutional Debate
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Sep 2, 2016 1:44 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment