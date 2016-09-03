Newsvine

Remembering Frederick Douglass' Escape from Slavery

View Original Article: constitutioncenter.org
Frederick Douglass escaped from slavery on September 3, 1838, aided by a disguise and job skills he had learned while forced to work in Baltimore’s shipyards.

Douglass posed as a sailor when he grabbed a train in Baltimore that was headed to Philadelphia. He was also given papers from a freed black sailor to help in the journey.

