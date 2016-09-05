On September 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress in the United States met in Philadelphia to consider its reaction to the British government’s restraints on trade and representative government after the Boston Tea Party.
The group of colonial luminaries didn’t meet in what is now called Independence Hall. Instead, delegates selected by colonial legislatures met next door in Carpenters’ Hall, which had just been constructed.
The First Continential Congress Meets in Philadelphia, 242 Years Ago Today
