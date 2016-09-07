Jury selection begins Thursday in the case of two allies of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. They're on trial for their alleged roles in lane closures at the George Washington Bridge in 2013. Christie is not on trial, but evidence could reveal new information about whether he was aware of the lane closures.
Jury Selection Begins In New Jersey 'Bridgegate' Trial : NPR
Seeded on Wed Sep 7, 2016 6:15 PM
