Christie's Personal Email Must Be Searched,Judge Rules - News - NorthJersey.com

Governor Christie’s personal email must be searched — or he must prove that it already has been — to comply with the state’s open-records law, a Superior Court judge has ruled.

Judge Mary C. Jacobson of Superior Court in Mercer County ordered the governor’s personal email accounts be searched to comply with an Open Public Records Act request filed last year by North Jersey Media Group, publisher of The Record. That request sought a range of records, including email correspondence, among Christie and his aides dealing with a 2013 meeting with Democratic Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and the Port Authority.