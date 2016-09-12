The Estate Tax Debate We Shouldn't Be Having - Bloomberg View

There are many other tax issues that are far more important than the estate tax. The current corporate tax system is a structural mess, and it is the most important tax issue facing the U.S. today. For proof of its absurdity, look no further than the egregious carried interest loophole.

The estate tax makes for a fun debate, despite the noise surrounding it. Ultimately it is not much of a priority for anyone other than hardcore ideologues. Unless you are an ailing billionaire who lacks appropriate professional advisers, it is simply not a pressing issue.