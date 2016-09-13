So much for the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
Despite well-established freedom of the press protections that outline and guarantee the rights of reporters who cover breaking news stories—including confrontations between demonstrators and authorities—North Dakota officials have charged Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman with criminal trespassing after she documented private security personnel’s use of dogs to attack Native American foes of the Dakota Access Pipeline project.
North Dakota Wants to Arrest Democracy Now!'s Amy Goodman for Engaging in Journalism | Common Dreams | Breaking News & Views for the Progressive Community
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Sep 13, 2016 4:16 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment