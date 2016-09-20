Uh-oh. It's the Sergeant Schultz Defense.
Sgt. Schultz was the German prison camp guard from the TV series "Hogan's Heroes" whose big laugh line was: "I know nothing! I see nothing!"
It was big news Monday when the public heard those allegations at the Bridgegate trial that Chris Christie was told about the George Washington Bridge closings while they were in progress.
Christie's 'Defense Team' Long Ago Anticipated He'd Need the Sgt. Schultz Defense | Mulshine | NJ.com
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Sep 20, 2016 2:32 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment