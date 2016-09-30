Newsvine

USA Today Thinks Trump Is So 'unfit for the Presidency' That It Just Wrote [an] Historic Anti-Endorsement - The Washington Post

In its 34 years of existence, USA Today has had a no-endorsement policy. In a historic first that breaks 34 years of tradition, the board decided this election season to revisit its no-endorsement policy — then threw it out and penned a scathing critique of the GOP nominee that read more like an anti-endorsement.

