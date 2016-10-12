Two Women's Accusations of Sexual Assault Against Donald Trump - The Atlantic

In a story late on Wednesday, however, The New York Times reported the stories of two women who say that Trump did, in fact, sexually assault them, one in the 1970s and one in 2005.

Jessica Leeds told the paper that watching the debate made her want to punch Trump. She said that she was seated next to him during a flight three decades ago, when he began touching her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt. “He was like an octopus,” she said. “His hands were everywhere. It was an assault.”