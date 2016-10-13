Will Boomer Women Decide the Election?

Older women voters – particularly women of the Boomer generation -- could help decide the 2016 presidential election. Yet many of their real concerns are being ignored and their questions overlooked in a largely issueless campaign.

What do they care about? To be sure, there’s great diversity within this generation of women – but there are also common themes.

A 50-year- old woman today is looking at 20 or even 30 more years of life after so-called retirement age and this is creating a new set of anxieties – especially if she makes less than $50,000 a year. She’s wondering how long she’ll continue to make ends meet, whether she’ll be financially secure when she retires, and if there will be anyone to take care of HER as she ages even as she worries about being able to take care of her loved ones.