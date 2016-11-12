When we met, Taylor’s newest work was a lecture called “Some Crises of Democracy.” Citizens in Western democracies, he argued, used to find personal fulfillment in political participation; now, they were coming to feel that the democratic process was a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing, and that democratic politicians were con artists. Their desperation and cynicism seemed capable of turning these beliefs into self-fulfilling prophecies.
How to Restore Your Faith in Democracy - The New Yorker
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Nov 12, 2016 5:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment