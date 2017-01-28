Newsvine

Protesters Descend on JFK as Immigration Officials Detain Refugees | Common Dreams | Breaking News & Views for the Progressive Community

Seeded by caltha-palustris View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCommon Dreams
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:34 PM
Protests erupted outside of John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York on Saturday, as border agents detained refugees who landed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travelers from seven countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

At least 11 were still in holding after one man, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an interpreter who worked for the U.S. government in Iraq, was released following 19 hours of detention.

