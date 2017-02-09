A lawyer believed to be on the shortlist for President Trump’s solicitor general has removed himself from the running, Politico reported Thursday.
“I am deeply honored by any consideration that I may have received by Attorney General Sessions and President Trump for appointment as the Solicitor General, but I have asked them to discontinue any further consideration of me for that critically important position,” Supreme Court litigator Chuck Cooper said in a statement Thursday.
Potential Solicitor General Pick Withdraws Name | TheHill
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 7:49 PM
