Senate Intelligence Committee to Start Russia Probe Interviews Next Week

A Republican congressman said Wednesday that the Senate should take the lead on Congress’s Russia investigation, after the House Intelligence Committee’s probe all but ground to a halt this week over bitter political infighting.
“The House is paralyzed on this thing,” Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) said in an interview. “The Senate is moving forward. I think that’s the only committee that’s going to be able to bring us a report at this point.”
