Senator Grassley Calls for Investigation into Chinese Promotion of Kushner Family Company Deal | TheHill

SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Mon May 29, 2017 12:30 PM
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, is calling for an investigation into “potentially fraudulent statements and misrepresentations” made by a Chinese company promoting investments in property partly managed by White House adviser Jared Kushner's family's company.

