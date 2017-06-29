Newsvine

Conaway, Schiff Threaten to Subpoena White House Over Comey Tapes - POLITICO

The leaders of the House investigation into Russia’s election meddling are threatening to subpoena the White House for records of President Donald Trump’s conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, saying a Tweet from the president isn’t enough to clear things up.

Reps. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement the White House needs to clarify whether it has “recordings, memoranda, or other documents” — adding that they will consider using a “compulsory process” to ensure a satisfactory response.

