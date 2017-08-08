Newsvine

caltha-palustris

About Articles: 17 Seeds: 1084 Comments: 10138 Since: Jun 2007

Donald Trump's Malignant Narcissism is Toxic: Psychologist

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by caltha-palustris View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 8:23 PM
Discuss:

If you take President Trump’s words literally, you have no choice but to conclude that he is psychotic. A delusion is “a fixed false belief that is resistant to reason or confrontation with actual fact.” Despite all evidence to the contrary, Trump asserts that his New York office was bugged by President Obama, and that his inauguration had the biggest crowd size in history. Before the election, Right Wing Watch published a list of 58 conspiracies proclaimed by Trump.

This article was published in May of this year.  After today's news about North Korea's nuclear weapons capability and Trump's "fire and fury" response, it is time to begin a public dialogue on his mental health. Globally speaking, there are many lives in the balance. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor